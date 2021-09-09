Biden to the unvaccinated: 'Our patience is wearing thin'

President Joe Biden shared a message to unvaccinated Americans as the nation continues to fight rising coronavirus cases and deaths.
He implored them to get the vaccine, noting “we’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.”
President Joe Biden shared a message to unvaccinated Americans as the nation continues to fight rising coronavirus cases and deaths.
He implored them to get the vaccine, noting “we’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.”
"What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?"