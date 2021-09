Probation or prison? Nebraska wrestles with how to punish fentanyl dealers causing overdose deaths

After at least one Douglas County man received probation for three convictions of dealing fentanyl, some are asking for a mandatory minimum to combat an increase in overdose deaths.

WARMER WEATHER CONTINUES THISWEEKEND.IN APRIL, 3 NEWS NOWVEINSTIGATOR AARON SANDERFDORLOOKED INTO FENTANYL OVERDOSESIN NEBRASKA... AND FOUND MOREPEOPLE ARE DYING... AT RESATTHE STATE HAS NEVER SEEN.TONIGHT, SANDERFORD ISK BWITH A STORY FROM SEVERAL PEOPLEON THE FRONTIN LES OF THAT FIGHTWHO WHO SAY THE STATE CAN DOMORE TO SAVE LIVESERIN HNEBRASKA.SIXTEEN PEOPLE, GONE.

OVERTHE PAST MONTH AND A HALF, TENPEOPLE IN LINCOLN AND ANOTHERSIX IN OMAHA HAVE DIED FROMOVERDOSES.

MOST WERE UNGSIFENTANYL.DARIN THIMMESCH 1:10 IT’ASMANMADE VERSION OF HEROIN.

IT’S50 TIMES STRONGER HEROIN.

IT’S50 TIMES STRONGER THAN HEROIN,100 TIMES STRONGER THANMORPHINE.THE DEA SAYS THIS SYNTHETICOPIOID, WHICH SOME DEALERS AREMIXING WITH OTHER DRUGS, KILDLEMORE THAN 6 IN 10 OF THE92-THOUSAND AMERICANS LOST LASTYEAR TO OVERDOSES.ABOUT A HUNDRED OF TSEHOLIVES WERE LOST IN OMAHA, FIREDEPARTMENT RECORDS SHOW.

ASRECENTLY AS 2016, LOCAL OVERDOSEDEATHS WERE LESS THAN HALF THATNUMBER, 42.SGT.

DAVE BIANCHI 2:52 THISIS A BIG DEAL TO SOCIETYR OSHOULD BE A BIG DEAL TO SOCIETY.b& IT’S DESTROYING LIVES.BIANCHI IS ONE OF SEVERALPOLICE OFFICERS AND PROSECUTORSWHO TOLD 3 NEWS NOWINVESTIGATORS THEY WANT NEBRASKALAW TO GET TOUGHER ON FENTANYLDEALERS.THEY WANT STATE LATOWTREAT FENTANYL LIKE IT DOESOTHER HARD DRUGS, LIKE HERNOIAND METH.

THEY ALSO WANT STATELAW TO RECOGNIZE THAT IT TAKESLESS FENTANYL TO KILL.T.SG AARON HANSON 4:56 WHENA SINGLE DOSE OF A HARD DRUGLIKE FENTANYL CAN BE PLACEESSENTIALLY ON THE TIP OF APENCIL, AND ALSO THAT CAN BE AFATAL DOSE, THAT’S ’GAME-CHANGER.

THAT MEANS THATEVERYTHING THAT WE’RE USED TODEALING WITHN ITERMS OF THEDRUG GAME IS THROWN OUT THEWINDOW.LINCOLN STATE SENARTOSUZANNE GEIST, A MEMBER OFHE TJUDICIARY COMMITTEE, SAYS SHEINTENDS TO PROPOSE STIFFERPENALTIES, INCLUDING A MINIMUMSENTENCE OF PRISON.GEIST 5:57 WE NEED TSTEPOBACK, REFOCUS, AND BE WILLINTOTAKE SOME STEPS TO CLASSIFY ISTHDIFFERENTLY, ONE, AND PUT SOMEREAL TEETH IN THE PENALTIESBECAUSE THIS IS CAUSING HAVOACROSS THE STATE.SHE, HANSON, BIANCHI ANDDOUGLAS COUNTY ATTORNEY DONKLEINE SAY THE LEGISLATURESHOULD ASSERT ITSELF SO JUDGESAND USERS KNOW WHAT’S DIFFERTENABOUT FENTANYL.THEY SAY THEY’RE SEEINBUYERS OF METH, COCAINE AND WEEDOVERDOSING AFTER USING THEAMOUNTS OF THOSE DRUGS THEY CANUSUALLY HANDLE, BECAUSE FENTANYLIS MIXED IN.BIANCHI 5:03 I DON’T THINKTHAT THE LEGAL SYSTEM HAS CAUGHTUP TO THE DANGER THAT FENTANYLIS.

B&(10:43)THE PEOPLE WHO ARE SELNGLIDEATH TO A BROKEN, ADDICTEDPERSON OUGHT TO BE TREATEDSSUCH.PART OF THEIR FRUSTRATIONSTEMS FROM A MAY SENTENCING OF ALOCAL FENTANYL DEALER BIANCHISAYS HIS DRUG INVESTIGTORSBOUGHT COUNTERFEIT FENTALNYPILLS FROM AND ME.ORGARY KERN PLEADENODCONTEST TO THREE FELONY COUNTSOF DEALING AN EXCEPTIONALLYHAZAOURDS DRUG.

PROSECUTORS, INA PLEA DEAL, DROPPED FOURADDITIONAL CHARGES.JUDGE TIM BURNS SENTENCEDKERN TO THREE YES AROFPROBATION.

KLEINE SAID HE ANDHIS PROSECUTOR WERE SURPRISED.3:01 DON KLEINE IF YOU’RE AFELON IN POSSESSION OF AFIREARM, YOU’RE GOING TO DO AMANDATORY MINIMUM OF THREEYEARS.

WE THINK THE SAME SHOULDBE TRUE OF SOMETHING LIKEFENTANYL.HANSON SAYS THE POLICEUNION ALSO WANTS NEBRASKA TORECONSIDER HOW MUCH FENTANYL ITTAKES TO MAKE SOMEONE A DEALER.THEY WANT SMALL AMOUNTS SOLDSEPARATELY TO ADD UP.HANSON 6:23 THE CURRTENMANDATORY MINIMUM THRESHOLD FORHA DRDRUGS IS 10 GRAMS. THAT’S5,000 FATAL DOSES OF FENTANYL.THAT DOESN’WOT RK.

THAT MATHWORKS AGAINST CISOETY.ACLU NEBRASKA, WCHHITYPICALLY OPPOSES MANDATORYMINIMUMS, ISSUED A STATEMENTTHURSDAY SAYING THE EFFORTO TSTRENGTHEN FENTANYL SENTENCESSHOULD RECONSIDER.ADAM SIPPLE, THE GROUP’SLEGAL DIRECTOR, CALLED EVERYOVERDOSE DEATH A TRAGEDY, BUTSAID TYING JUDGES’ HANDS IS NOTTHE ANSWER TO EVERY DRUG-RELATEDPUBLIC HEALTH PROBLEM.GEIST 3:24 IS CAUSING ANOVERDOSE A VIOLENT DRUG CRIME?

IWOULD SAY YES, WHICH IN MY MINDPUTS FENTANYL PRETTY HIGH ON THELIST OF THINGS THAT WE NEETODLOOK AT CLASSIFYING MOREDANGEROUS THAN WE THOUGHTBEFORE.AARON SANDERFORD, 3 NEWSW.NODRUG TREATMENT PROVIDERSAND INVESTIGATORS TOLDSANDERFORD THEY’RE SEEGINFENTANYL MIXED INTO ALL KINDS OFILLEGAL DRUGS FROM COCAINE ANDMETH... TO CLUB DRUGS.*THEY SAY EVEN THE SMALLEAMOUNT OF FENTANYL CAN KILL.FOR MORE ON THE WHAT SOMEPEOPLE ARE TRYING TO DO TOCHANGE STATE LAW, VISIT OURWEBSITE 3NEWSNOW.COM.AND IF YOU HAVE A STORYIDEA FOR OUR INVESTIGATIVE TEAM... EMAIL US ...