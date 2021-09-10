KC employment attorney talks vaccine mandate executive order

Some of the Kansas City area's largest employers – including the Federal Reserve and the IRS – will be affected by President Joe Biden's announcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for federal employees and federal government contractors.
Local employment and labor attorney Kelly Myers said she expects to see more lawsuits from employees who refuse the vaccine, but..
