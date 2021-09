JPS Passes Tempory Mask Requirement

AT TEN."GOOD EVENING, I'M MIKE BROOKS.IN TONIGHT'S PROJECT SAFESCHOOLS..JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS IS NOWREQUIRING ITS STUDENTS ANDTEACHERS TO WEAR MASKS.THE DECISION WAS MADE INTONIGHT'S SCHOOL BOARD MEETING.THE VOTE WAS UNANIMOUS AMONGBOARD MEMBERS - BUT THE FEELINGAMONG PARENTS WAS ANYTHING BUT2 NEWS OKLAHOMA'S MOASN MAUROSHOWS US WHAT THE TEMPERATUREWAS LIKE INSIDE THE SCHOOL BOARDCHAMBERS - TONIGHT.A UNANIMOUS VEOT TONIGHT AMONGJENKS PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARDMEMBERSA TEMPORARY MASKREQUIREMET NNOW IN PLACE FORSTUDENTS, TEACHERS, AND VISITORSAT JENKS SCHOOLSTHE DECISIONCONTENTIOUS INSIDE CHAMBERS -THURSDAY NIGHT - MANY PARENTSUPSET THE CHOICE TO MASK IS OUTOF THEIR HANDS.(NAT )07:09:34;09 "Shame on youshameon you." 07:09:37;58(SOT Terry Keeling /JPS BoardPresident)07:36:44;25 "I didn't expectsome of the hostility, but it'san emotional topic." 07:36:49;29THE DISCUSSIN OAROUNDSCHOOL-AGED KIDS ALWAYS ISANDJENKS PUBLI SCCHOOL BOARDPRESIDENT TERRY KEELING KNOWSTHAT BEST.(SOT Keeling)07:36:49;58 "I totallyunderstand when people feel likeparental rights are beingviolated that it stirs up a lotof emotion." 07:36:58;17THAT'S EXATLCY HOW SEVERALPARENTFS ELT INSIDE THEDISTRICT'S EDUCATION SERVICECENTER - DURING THURSDAY NIGHT'SMASK REQUIREMENT VOTE - AND THEYMADE IT KNOWN.(SOT Rebecca Goodnma / OpposesMask Requirement)06:32:06;37 "It's our right asparents to make a choice for ourchild." 06:32:11;29(Elisa Jones / Opposes MaskRequirement)11:16:09;59 "I believe inparents' choice to decide forthemselves." 11:16:142;2BUT WITH MORE THAN 130 POSITIVECOVID CASESIN THE FIRST FEWWEEKSOF CLASSESAND A COVIDBREAKTOU AT JENKS SOUTHEASTTHEDISTRICT DECIDED IT WAS TIME TODO MORE.(SOT Keeling)07:38:34;02 "It if it issomething that can help in thelittlest way to prevent thespread and keep kids inschoolthat's where we wenttonight." 07:38:41;34JENKS PARENT - MATT MCCOIN - ISRIGHT THERE WITH THE BOARDMEMBERSHIS TWO SONS AT JENKSWEST AND WEST INTERMEDIAETAREN'T OLD ENOUGH FOR THECOVID-19 VACCINE(SOT Matt McCoin / JPS Parent)07:32:58;39 "You have to bemindful for everybody in thecommunity." 07:33:00;33SO A MASK REQUIREMENT - IN HISMIND - IS THE BES WTAY TOSAFEGUARD THEIR HEALTH AND THEIRATTENDNACE IN THE CLASSROOM.(SOT McCoin)07:33:40;15 "Hey, let's followthese guidelines.

We want kidsin school.

We don't wtandistance learning.

Every Jenksparent, regardless of what yousaw in there, should come tothat agreement, right?

We wantour kids in school." 07:33:49;05(MASON LKLV TAG)THAT OPT OUT OPTION STILLEXISTS FOR PARENTS WHO DON'TWANT TO MASK THEIR KIDSORTEACHERS WHO ODN'T WANT TOMASKFOR MEDICAL, RELIGIOUS, OR