The new Mercedes-Benz Citan 112 CDI Design in Helvite silver

Compact external dimensions coupled with a generous amount of space and a high load capacity open up a diverse range of applications for the new Mercedes-Benz Citan, especially in inner-city delivery and service provision operations.

It is available both as a Panel Van and a Tourer.

Wide-opening sliding doors on the left and right sides of the vehicle, as well as a low loading sill optionally enable comfortable access to the interior and easy loading of the vehicle.

Inside, passengers will enjoy the comfortable seats of the Citan Tourer.

In addition to its high functionality and variability, the vehicle provides comprehensive safety equipment and a high level of driving comfort.

The new Citan compact van can be ordered from mid-September 2021 with a starting price expected to be less than 23,800 euros.

The net list price of the basic model is thus anticipated to start at less than 20,000 euros.