The new Mercedes-Benz EQB Charging demo

Whether it's for a large nuclear family or a small extended family: as a seven-seater, the new EQB offers space for many family configurations and a wide variety of transport needs.

This gives it an exceptional position among compact electric cars.

The two seats in the third row can be used by people up to 1.65 metres tall, and child seats can also be fitted there.

The new EQB will launch in Europe and China at the end of the year, followed by the US market launch in 2022.

After the EQA, it is already the second all-electric compact car from Mercedes-EQ.

The powerful and efficient electric drive, clever recuperation and predictive Navigation with Electric Intelligence are just some of the features that link it to the EQA.