Mercedes‑AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE Trailer

The first performance hybrid from Mercedes-AMG is entering series production and draws on technologies from Formula 1.

The concept includes a distinctive drive layout with electric motor and battery on the rear axle as well as a high-performance battery developed in-house.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE combines superior performance and impressive driving dynamics with maximum efficiency thanks to its special powertrain.

The E PERFORMANCE model thus transfers the DNA of AMG Driving Performance into the electrified future.

The combination of 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine and electric motor generates a system output of 620 kW (843 hp) and a maximum system torque of more than 1,400 Nm.

The electric drive's immediate response at the rear axle, rapid torque build-up and improved weight distribution make for a new, highly dynamic driving experience.

As in Formula 1, the battery is specifically designed for fast power delivery and draw.

The electric range of 12 kilometres allows a practical operating radius, for example in the city or in residential areas.

Mercedes-AMG is breaking new ground in communication on electrification together with brand ambassador will.i.am: The world-famous musician and multiple Grammy Award winner is the protagonist of the marketing campaign "Everything but quiet".

He not only contributed to the concept, but also wrote an exclusive song for the release video.