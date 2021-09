Taliban minister says Women can’t be ministers, should only give birth | Oneindia News

A spokesperson of Taliban has said women can’t be ministers and they should restrict themselves to giving birth.

Outraged by the formation of a hard-line, all-male Taliban government, scores of Afghan women,risking their lives, have taken to the streets to protest against the same.

