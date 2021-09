Covid Update: India reports 34,973 new cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India on Friday reported 34,973 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the country's overall coronavirus tally has jumped to 33,174,954.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 35 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths and a Covid positivity rate of 0.05 percent.

