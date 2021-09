BJP fields advocate Priyanka Tiberwal against Mamata Banerjee in bypolls | Oneindia News

BJP has fielded advocate Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur bypolls.

Tibrewal is also BJP’s youth wing vice president in West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief needs to win this bye-election to retain her chief ministerial post.

While the bye-poll is scheduled on September 30, the counting will be held on October 3.

