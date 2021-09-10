Patrick Mouratoglou on Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu

Top coach and tennis mentor Patrick Mouratoglou raves about the talent and excited tennis that teenage sensations Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu are displaying at the US Open.
It's a US Open final tennis fans could have never predicted. Two unseeded teenagers - Britain's Emma Raducanu and Canada's Leylah..
Emma Raducanu has not dropped a set in New York and completely outmatched 17th seed Maria Sakkari, who reached the semi-final at..