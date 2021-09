He fled from Afghanistan and returned as a US marine after 9/11. See what he left during the war

US Veteran Ajmal Achekzai was born in Kabul, Afghanistan and his family fled to the US after the Soviet invasion when he was a boy.

After 9/11 he was among the first troops to serve in Afghanistan.

20 years later, he reflects on where he is now and how he feels about seeing the recent Taliban take over in his home country.