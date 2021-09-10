Dow Movers: UNH, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.
Year to date, Intel registers a 10.2% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.
Year to date, Intel registers a 10.2% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.
Year to date, Intel registers a 10.2% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.2%.
UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 16.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.8%, and Dow, trading up 1.4% on the day.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..
In early trading on Friday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..
In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..