Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, September 10, 2021

Dow Movers: UNH, INTC

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views

Dow Movers: UNH, INTC
Dow Movers: UNH, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, Intel registers a 10.2% gain.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, Intel registers a 10.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.2%.

UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 16.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.8%, and Dow, trading up 1.4% on the day.

Related news coverage

Dow Movers: UNH, BA

Dow Movers: UNH, BA

Market News Video

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..

Advertisement

More coverage

Dow Movers: INTC, AXP

Dow Movers: INTC, AXP

In early trading on Friday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..

Market News Video
Dow Movers: DOW, INTC

Dow Movers: DOW, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..

Market News Video