Dow Movers: UNH, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, Intel registers a 10.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.2%.

UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 16.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.8%, and Dow, trading up 1.4% on the day.