S&P 500 Movers: KR, AMAT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Applied Materials, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%.

Year to date, Applied Materials, registers a 62.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kroger, trading down 7.2%.

Kroger is showing a gain of 34.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cigna, trading down 4.4%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 3.3% on the day.