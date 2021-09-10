Nasdaq 100 Movers: FISV, PTON

Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 25.6% of its value.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.3%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fiserv, trading down 1.8%.

Fiserv is lower by about 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xcel Energy, trading down 1.5%, and Applied Materials, trading up 4.0% on the day.