Covid-19 Booster Shots May Not Be Required for Protection Extension

A leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca vaccine has suggested booster shots may not be required to extend protection against Covid-19.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
A leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca vaccine has suggested booster shots may not be required to extend protection against Covid-19.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
WHO Urges Rich Countries, to Stop Administering , Booster Shots Until 2022.
ABC News reports that the World Health..
AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose..