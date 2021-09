Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel Take a Friendship Test

"Cinderella" co-stars Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel take the ultimate friendship test.

Why did Idina yell at Camila the second time they met?

What is Camila's favorite thing about being on set with Indina?

Can Camila teach Idina how to twerk?

"Cinderella," starring Camila Cabello, is streaming on Amazon Prime now!