2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Appearance Package inside and out

Ford went into its closet and pulled out two Ice White outfits for the 2022 Mustang coupe and 2022 Mustang Mach-E.

Officially called the Ice White Appearance Package, they do exactly what it sounds like — slather both models in white paint, badges, leather, and accents.

The blanching recalls the Triple Vibrant White Feature Mustang from 1993, a monochromatic sendoff for the Fox body cars.

Ford produced just 1,500 Triple Whites, and only for the convertible.

This is the first time the Mustang coupe has had a crack at the light side.

For more automotive news and reviews head over to Autoblog.com