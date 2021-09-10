2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line driving footage

Following in the footsteps of the smaller Edge ST-Line introduced for 2020, the Explorer ST-Line slides in between the XLT and Limited trims. It's ST-aping appearance features include the black grille, black Explorer badge on the hood, blacked-out headlights and taillights, integrated exhaust tips and set of 20-inch machined aluminum wheels.

Inside, Ebony Black seats come with black Miko synthetic suede inserts, and there's a sport-style steering wheel plus red contrast stitching throughout the cabin.

The big differentiator is under the hood.

While the ST gets the 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, the ST-Line sticks with the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 300 hp and 310 lb-ft.

Ford hasn't detailed pricing for the 2022 Explorer lineup yet, but says the ST-Line will be $2,575 less dear than the Explorer Enthusiast ST, and $7,570 less expensive than the Explorer ST.

That gives us a ballpark, but we're waiting to see by how much — or if — the ST comes down from it's current price of $50,245 by going to rear-wheel drive instead of all-wheel.