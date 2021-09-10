2021 Ford Bronco Riptide Concept off-roading

Painted in Velocity Blue, the Riptide started life as a four-door Bronco equipped with the Sasquatch package.

It rides on 35-inch tires wrapped around the factory-style 17-inch wheels, but it features beadlock rings from the Ford Performance catalog.

Ford also installed a mesh Bimini top from Bestop, and it replaced the standard doors with tubular units that let the air in.

There's a Rigid LED light bar above the windshield and a Yakima bike rack out back.

For the full story on the Bronco Riptide Concept and other automotive news and reviews headover to Autoblog.com