Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 inside and out

Lamborghini funneled the lessons learned from years of racing into the latest evolution of the track-only Huracán.

Called EVO2, the coupe gains a number of aerodynamic updates and more powerful brakes for the 2022 season.

You don't need to be a seasoned car spotter to tell the EVO2 apart from the outgoing EVO.

Its front end has been completely redesigned with new-look headlights, air curtains on both sides of the bumper, and a reshaped splitter made with carbon fiber.

It's the same story out back, where the LED lights are thinner and the diffuser is bigger.

Most of the visual changes were made with racing in mind, but they'll have a lasting effect on the firm's range.