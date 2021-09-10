How to Plant a Perennial 🪴 | Basics | Better Homes & Gardens
How to Plant a Perennial 🪴 | Basics | Better Homes & Gardens

Perennials bought at retail outlets, such as garden centers and hardware stores are usually packed in pots or cell packs.

Sometimes cell packs consist of biodegradable material.

That means you can set the plant undisturbed directly into the soil.