Feeling of Speed at St. Moritz natural-ice Bobsled Track | Olympic Winter Games | Oneindia News

Bobsleds shoot down St.

Moritz’s natural-ice track at speeds up to 140 kilometers per hour.

Bobsled is a team winter sport that involves making timed runs down narrow, twisting, banked, iced tracks in a gravity-powered sleigh.

It’s one of a kind worldwide.

The first bobsleds were built in St.

Moritz, Switzerland, in the late 19th century by wealthy tourists from Victorian Britain who were staying at the Palace Hotel owned by Caspar Badrutt.

