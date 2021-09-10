Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Not OK’ After Her Son Breaks His Arm

On Sept.

9, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share that her 5-year-old son, Saint, broke his arm.

Who do you think cried more today?

My baby boy broke his arm in a few places today.

I'm not ok, Kim Kardashian, via Instagram.

Saint has been through quite a bit lately, including testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

His diagnosis was shared on an episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'.

Sainty just tested positive for COVID.

And North is saying she's feeling sick, Kim Kardashian, via 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried, Kim Kardashian, via 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.

On top of all that, the kids are dealing with a lot as Kardashian and their father, Kanye West, divorce.

But a source told 'Entertainment Tonight' that Kardashian and West "are on great terms," .

Which is seemingly evident in Kim's public support of West amid the release of his newest album, 'Donda.'