Friday 9/10 Insider Buying Report: RMCF, NWFL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Thursday, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's , Bradley Louis Radoff, made a $550,514 purchase of RMCF, buying 66,735 shares at a cost of $8.25 each.
So far Radoff is in the green, up about 9.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $9.00.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading up about 3.6% on the day Friday.
Before this latest buy, Radoff purchased RMCF at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $185,288 at an average of $7.41 per share.
And at Norwood Financial, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Alexandra K.
Nolan who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $25.25 each, for a total investment of $252,500.
Before this latest buy, Nolan purchased NWFL at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.31M at an average of $25.43 per share.
Norwood Financial is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday.
