New Covid-19 cases falling, but death count still rising

CNN’s Athena Jones reports that although the number of new Covid-19 cases is holding steady or falling in most states, the death toll in the US is continuing to climb.
CNN’s Athena Jones reports that although the number of new Covid-19 cases is holding steady or falling in most states, the death toll in the US is continuing to climb.
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Muscat, September 10, 2021, SPA -- As many as 57 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) were registered..
In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count went up to 1,34,869, while the death toll is 3,294