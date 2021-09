First Stream: New Music From BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Ed Sheeran, Kacey Musgraves & More | Billboard News

Lisa of BLACKPINK’s solo debut ‘LALISA’ has finally arrived, J Balvin drops his star-studded ‘Jose,’ Kacey Musgraves unveils her long-awaited ‘Star-Crossed’ and Ed Sheeran’s drops new single.

This is Billboard’s First Stream, featuring the hottest drops of the week.