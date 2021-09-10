Biden's Plan To Curb The Pandemic: Explained

President Joe Biden outlined a new Covid strategy on Thursday, which laid out new mandates and requirements for US citizens to get the virus under control.

The new six-prong strategy to deal with the virus includes:.

1.

Vaccine mandates for workers, public and private.

Biden directed the Labor Department to require that all employers with over 100 workers require the vaccine or regular testing.

2.

Distribution of booster shots once the CDC meets to discuss and set guidelines for who should get them on September 17.

3.

Keep schools open while also calling on governors to require vaccinations for school teachers and staff.

4.

Increase testing by accelerating the production of rapid tests.

25-million free tests will be distributed to US health clinics.

5.

Expanding the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program to allow small businesses to borrow up to $2 million in low interest, long-term loans.

6.

Improve care for Covid-19 patients with new treatments "recommended by real doctors, not conspiracy theorists.".

We've already distributed 1.4 million courses of these treatments to save lives and reduce the strain on hospitals.

Tonight, I'm announcing will increase the average pace of shipment across the country, a free monoclonal antibody treatments by another 50%, Joseph Biden, U.S. President, via CNN.

