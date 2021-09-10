France Joins Other EU Nations in Banning Unvaccinated American Travelers

France has removed the United States from its safe travel list, following EU recommendations that came amid a spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases.

On September 9, a French government decree removed the United States and Israel from the country's "green" list, downgrading both to "orange.".

CNN reports that the move effectively prohibits nonessential travel to France for unvaccinated visitors.

Unvaccinated travelers will still be allowed entry to France provided they have an essential reason to be there.

Unvaccinated travelers will still need a negative COVID-19 test prior to travel and must quarantine for seven days upon arrival.

France's decision comes after restrictions were imposed on U.S. travelers from several other European destinations.

Earlier this week, Spain began requiring travelers from the U.S. to have a certificate proving full vaccination.

Denmark and the Netherlands also now require proof of vaccination for U.S. travelers.

CNN reports that Sweden has banned all U.S. arrivals regardless of their vaccination status.

The new measures follow a non-binding recommendation from the European Union to its member states earlier this month.

They recommended restricting U.S. arrivals following rising COVID-19 numbers across America in July and August