Happy Birthday, 2 Chainz! (Sunday, September 12)

Tauheed Epps turns 44 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the rapper.

1.

He changed his rap name to be more family friendly.

2.

He played basketball at Alabama State.

3.

He wrote a cookbook to go with his album, 'B.O.A.T.S.

II: Me Time,’ called ‘Meal Time.’.

4.

2 Chainz is a Grammy-winning artist.

5.

He has expressed interest in running for the mayor of his hometown, College Park.

