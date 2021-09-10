Woman shows what living on the 'fabulous Upper East Side' is really like

New York City apartments are pretty much known for being high in price and not that great in quality.yes, even in some of the wealthiest neighborhoods, like the Upper East Side.TikToker @taryntino21 showed what living amongst the elite is like — especially when you're not nearly as well off."What it's like to live on the fabulous Upper East Side when you're not a squillionaire like your neighbors," she said with a fake posh accent.Her kitchen was so small that the oven blocked the under-sink cabinet."In a rush?

Don't shower.

It's going to take at least 15 minutes for that water to become lukewarm at best," she joked as the Sex and the City theme song played.Then @taryntino21 looked out her window and pointed to the surrounding fare."See that restaurant?

I can't afford it," she said.

"That restaurant?

I can't afford it.

That restaurant shooed me out like a stray cat... because I can't afford it".The hilarious video garnered 17.3 million views on TikTok.

"This is so damn real," one person said