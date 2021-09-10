Business owner in tears over customer's 'vicious' email

A business owner broke down on TikTok after receiving a rude email from an angry customer.TikTok user Clarissa is the founder of TLC Body, an Australian beauty company that makes natural skin care and body products.In August, she was horrified when she received an angry email from a patron.The customer claimed that because they received a free non-vegan lollipop with their order, they would never shop at TLC Body again.She showed a screengrab of part of the email that had left her in tears."I'm in a position where I will not be buying from you again because I no longer trust your word," the email said."I don't even eat lollies — vegan or not — what do you think you are gaining by sending someone a bit of sugary junk in the first place?."I'd rather pay less for my product than get something I never asked for or wanted"."If they were vegan I could have at least appreciated the thought.

I won't be buying from you again" .The video was viewed over 539,000 times.

People on TikTok empathized with Clarissa."Please don't cry.

Laugh because that customer is a joke," one person commented