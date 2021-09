Demi Lovato Hunts For UFOs In First Look At ‘Unidentified’

Demi Lovato is looking for the unknown in the new series “Unidentified With Demi Lovato”.

In the first look at the Peacock four-part series, the singer teams up with her sister Dallas Lovato and best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery as they explore space and UFOs after a life-changing experience in Joshua Tree National Park.