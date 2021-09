Julianne Moore & Ben Platt Premiere 'Dear Evan Hansen' At TIFF

The 2021 Toronto International Film Festival officially kicked off on Sept.

9 with the star-studded premiere of "Dear Evan Hansen".

ET Canada's own Sangita Patel catches up with stars Ben Platt and Julianne Moore on the red carpet, who open up about the importance of bringing this story to the big screen and gush about working alongside each other.

Plus, at the TIFF premiere of "Mothering Sunday", Josh O'Connor discusses reuniting with Olivia Colman.