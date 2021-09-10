Lieutenant describes being inside Pentagon day care during 9/11 attack

CNN’s Jake Tapper speaks with retired Brig.
Gen.
Dana Born about the moment she saw the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon while her then 3-year-old daughter, 2nd Lt.
Hanna Born, was inside the Pentagon’s day care facility.
CNN’s Jake Tapper speaks with retired Brig.
Gen.
Dana Born about the moment she saw the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon while her then 3-year-old daughter, 2nd Lt.
Hanna Born, was inside the Pentagon’s day care facility.
About 140 infants and toddlers were playing in the Defense Department's Child Development Center on September 11, 2001, when..