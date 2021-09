Alyssa Lopez Is 'So Honoured' To Be A Part Of Historic 'Big Brother' Season

Speaking with ET Canada, "Big Brother" evictee Alyssa Lopez reflects on being part of the historic 23rd season, with the final seven being all BIPOC players.

