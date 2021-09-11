In-Depth: Comparing California recall candidates

Here's how the leading Republican candidates running to replace Governor Gavin Newsom would take on the pandemic, housing, and homelessness.
Here's how the leading Republican candidates running to replace Governor Gavin Newsom would take on the pandemic, housing, and homelessness.
California's recall election could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, and is being closely watched..
CNN’s KFile has discovered 2011 remarks made by Republican California recall candidate Larry Elder where he implied an accuser..