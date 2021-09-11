As COVID-19 vaccines become mandated, questions over religious, medical exemptions grow

As health organizations and companies begin mandating COVID-19 vaccines, the questions over religious and medical exemptions have grown.
As health organizations and companies begin mandating COVID-19 vaccines, the questions over religious and medical exemptions have grown.
Biden To Announce , All Federal Workers, Must Be Vaccinated
Against COVID-19.
Biden To Announce , All Federal Workers,..
United Airlines To Place Those , With Religious Exemption
to Vaccine Mandate , on Unpaid Leave.
United Airlines announced..