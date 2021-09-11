'I see a plane': Widow recounts last phone call with her husband on 9/11
'I see a plane': Widow recounts last phone call with her husband on 9/11

CNN’s Gary Tuchman spent September 11, 2001, and many weeks after reporting from ground zero, but there’s one story he hadn’t shared.

He recalls one life lost, the husband of a friend, and how his family remembers him.