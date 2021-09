September 11 attacks: Failure of US war on terror & how should it proceed now? | Oneindia News

Major Sunil Shetty, army veteran, former journalist, US military contractor and entrepreneur who spent a significant part of the last 2 decades in Afghanistan notes how Taliban's rise will not spare US, China, Russia or Pakistan and elaborates on how the war on terror should proceed now.

