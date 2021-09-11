Ben Affleck And Matt Damon On Writing 'The Last Duel'
Ben Affleck And Matt Damon On Writing 'The Last Duel'

More than 20 years after writing "Good Will hunting", Matt Damon and Ben Affleck jokingly say they have found a more "efficient" writing style when it comes to their latest project, "The Last Duel" directed by Ridley Scott and starring Jodie Comer.