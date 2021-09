Sir Keir Starmer lays flowers at 9/11 memorial

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has joined mourners at the September 11 Memorial Garden in London’s Grosvenor Square, where he lay flowers to mark the 20th anniversary of the attack.

Report by Buseld.

