Memorial in New York marks 20 years since 9/11

The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero began with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero began with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
This year marks 20 years since the tragic 9/11 attack at the World Trade Center, but what happened on the day?
Tomorrow marks two decades since September 11 and for many Americans, life was never the same and even 20 years later, one..