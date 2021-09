Farm Fitness Workout with Tires and Hay | Strength and Fitness Exercises | Oneindia News

Think going to the gym is a bit of a bore?

Then how about this: Tom Kemp created fitness parkour on his parents’ farm.

‘Farm Fitness’ is a unique outdoor training facility for Personal/Group Training.

Set in a rural location with strength and fitness-based training concept.

#GYM #Cardio #DWVIDEO