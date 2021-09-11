Tech: Fornite epic win against Apple, as tech giant loosen App Store control

A US judge ruled in Epic Games’ favor in its lawsuit against Apple’s App Store on September 10, ordering the tech giant to dismantle some of its restrictions to make it easier for software developers to avoid paying commissions.
Epic Games said Friday it will appeal a US judge's ruling that loosened Apple's control over app store payments, but did not brand..