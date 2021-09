PERSON WAS AIRLIFTED AFTER ABOAT CSHRA TODAY THE SOUTHCAROLINA DEPARTMEN OFT NATURALRESOURCES SAYS THE BOAT COLLIDEDWITH AN UPPER TRAINED TRESTLE.THAT’SHE T SPECIAL BRIDGE FORTRAINS.IT HAPPENED NEAR TRESTLE ROAD ONLAKE GREENWOOD NOW RIGHT NOW, NOWORD ON THE VICTIM’S COND