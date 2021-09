Britain’s Emma Raducanu wins US Open women’s final | Oneindia News

18 year old Emma Raducanu scripts history as she becomes the first brit since 1968 to win the US Open.

She beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open women’s final.

Raducanu, ranked 150th, was the first British woman in 44 years to win a Slam crown.

