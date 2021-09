Raducanu ‘always stayed true to roots’, says club manager

The manager of Emma Raducanu’s former tennis club has described her as an “all round grounded young lady”, after the British teenager won the US Open Women’s Singles final on Saturday.

Dave Cooke from The Parklangley Club in Bromley said: “Emma, despite moving on to bigger and better things, has always stayed true to her roots.” Report by Buseld.

