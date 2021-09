‘An honour to be here’: Brits in NYC react to Raducanu win

British tennis fans who witnessed Emma Raducanu’s stunning straight-set US Open victory in New York have celebrated the “phenomenal” performance, with one saying it was “an honour” to watch.

Another remarked: “As a British person, we don’t see a lot of our people win.

This was amazing”.

Report by Buseld.

