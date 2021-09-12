Surgeon General: Why US isn't mandating vaccines to fly

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy tells CNN’s Dana Bash that US officials have concerns about imposing a vaccine mandate for air travel.
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy tells CNN’s Dana Bash that US officials have concerns about imposing a vaccine mandate for air travel.
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy defends President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandates in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.
No, there aren’t microchips in the COVID-19 vaccine. Concerned about other rumors? The surgeon general is here to put those myths..